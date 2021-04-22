National Mobilisation responsible for distribution of food packages to Evacuees/vulnerable

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has mandated the Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development et al. to be responsible for the distribution of food packages to Evacuees who are in private homes and the vulnerable persons who have been displaced due to the volcanic eruption.

According to the Ministry of National Mobilisation the priority at this point is to provide service for those who have been directly affected and evacuated. The ministry is cognizant that there are others who may have been indirectly impacted and may need similar services, this category will be served at a later date.

Further, it has come to the attention of the Ministry that there have been individuals who are contacting persons to come and collect or to pick-up their packages. Please note that you are only to respond to persons who identify themselves as Officers from the Ministry of National Mobilisation who are representing NEMO, and will be guided accordingly regarding their package collection.

The following numbers are the ones identified/authorized for contacting persons in regards to their package collection:

533-5982; 491-4184; 491-4189; 491-4190; 491-4193; 491-4199