International Airport On St Vincent Reopens On Saturday, April 24,

Argyle International Airport Reopens On Saturday, April 24.

(PR) – The Argyle International Airport (AIA) continues to make significant strides in the process of cleaning the aerodrome, to ensure that all international standards to accommodate aircraft are achieved.

AIA is now pleased to inform you that full operations will commence from Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The public is asked to appreciate that cleaning will be ongoing, as ash persists in the atmosphere and is continuously redeposited on the compound.

The Cargo Terminal will return to normal operations from 8:00 am, effective tomorrow Friday, April 23, 2021.

Airports in the Grenadine: J.F. Mitchell airport remains open under special conditions, due to the terminal building repair work in progress.

The Canouan, Union Island and Mustique airports remain operational from 9:00 are to 5:00 pm. The public is reminded that the prevailing protocols for COV ID-19, remain in effect.