Hassle-Free Tools: 3 Handy Functions of GogoPDF

Whenever you need to handle a lot of PDFs, GogoPDF will save you from tons of stress. GogoPDF has a lot of great tools that they willingly and freely let all individuals use. From converting various files and vice versa to compressing your PDF in the smallest file size possible. So here are a few GogoPDF tools that will surely save the day.

Word to PDF

In everywhere you go, PDF is there. An array of contents that you can share as PDF is limitless. You can have it use to make contracts, magazines, resumes, brochures, and especially books. Most people who always handle tons of documents prefer PDF more, as PDF format maintains the original layout of the document no matter what devices or computer operating system you use to generate the file.

If you wish to have all your files converted to PDF, this Word to PDF converter is ready to help you. This tool is one of the many PDF Converter features that GogoPDF has. The tool will quickly convert your documents and also correctly convert them into the format you desire. You can easily manage the software since it’s very understandable. And you can do the process with ease and without trouble because they provide the users a very straightforward step-by-step procedure. Converting Word to PDF has never been easier with GogoPDF. That being said, below are the four simple steps on how to convert using the tool:

Select the Word document you need from your device. By uploading the file, the system will begin the process. Wait until your Word document is converted into a PDF file. Download your newly converted PDF to better view and share the file.

PDF Editor

Since most people use PDFs as their file format to receive or share data and information, they should have the right tool to quickly and adequately handle all their PDF files. Because of how easy you can convert or do anything about PDF and how professional looking it does it’s undeniable that many computer literate people use it. Aside from that, PDF is a very safe format in which you can set or add a password into it whenever you need to. Clearly, PDFs are superbly efficient and effective for all individuals who use them. However, having no right and perfect tools will make you think that PDF is hard to use.

You are lucky enough that GogoPDF offers loads of tools to help you regarding any of your PDF dilemmas. You can convert, repair, split, rotate, and even edit your PDF files. If your objective is to edit or alter some information or format in your PDFs, the PDF Edit function can assist you instantly. You only have to access the software by searching it through the web, no more download, and installation. Moreover, here’s how you can edit your PDF by using the PDF Editor tool:

Drag and drop your selected file into the server’s box. This online tool will start to work with your document. Make the needed changes and adjustments and add all the necessary things. Download your newly altered PDF now, and share it on your accounts.

PDF Compress

It is increasingly common nowadays that data breaches happen in just a blink of an eye. Even high-profile and protected companies can still experience being hacked. It is essential to always keep your data safe and secure with all the globally occurring things. When you want to make sure that you are safely sharing your files, you have to use a PDF format. Encrypting a password is one of the great features that PDF offers, making it the safest among all other format files.

The huge file size is one of the minimal problems of using PDF, and if you don’t shrink your PDFs size into an email-ready file size, sharing information with anyone will become a hassle on your part. It is trouble when you send your document via email without compressing its size because it will take a very long time to upload. And that will consume all your time. Luckily, there is a PDF compressor ready to save the day. The tool will quickly shrink your PDF file, and it will take a lesser amount of your device’s memory. Here’s how the PDF compressor tool works:

Select the files from your computer and upload them to the server. The system will start the compressing process of the PDF. In a few minutes, you can have your freshly shrunk PDF file. Once it is complete, download your file or save it on your device.

Takeaway

Learning about GogoPDF and its tools is a win-win situation for you. Besides learning things about PDF’s advantages, you will also know that there is a PDF managing software that is doing an excellent job and will make life easier. Visit their site and understand more all of their features.