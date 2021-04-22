Four Hublot Classic Fusion Timepieces You Should Add To Your Collection Today

Since its inception back in the year 1980, Hublot has solidified itself as one of the industry’s best Swiss luxury watch brands. It has continually produced and delivered elegant innovations to the watch world. It masterfully mixes elegance and innovation and produces products that are appealing to watch fans and enthusiasts.

Hublot released a line called the Classic Fusion. The Hublot Classic Fusion line features an incredibly elegant yet modernistic look. Without a doubt, there have been numerous iconic Hublot Classic Fusion timepieces released throughout the years. It’s a no-brainer to add one to your collection, and here are four of the must-have Hublot Classic Fusion watches today:

Classic Fusion Hublot Model 517.CX.0170.LR

Right off the bat, this Hublot Classic Fusion Watch features an exemplary sophisticated and masculine design. The Hublot Classic Fusion model 517.CX.0170.LR features an aggressive 45 mm black ceramic casing. The casing also comes with unique features, such as an attached rubber strap with alligator leather inlay. The deployment clasp features a modern twist to it as it comes with a press-and-release button.

The 517.CX.0170.LR draws its identity from its fixed black ceramic bezel. In turn, this timepiece is easily a go-to alternative for those trendy men. Another eye-catching feature of this watch is its skeleton dial. The dial sports beautifully crafted hands and index hour markers that come in a silver-tone finish.

The minute markers of this Hublot Classic Fusion timepiece line the outer rim. You’d also be able to see that the display for day and month sits just above the center dial. A date sub-dial is also visibly seen at the six o’clock position. This timepiece is also incredibly reliable as it runs on Hublot’s signature Calibre HUB1131 engine.

Classic Fusion Hublot Model 525.NX.0170.LR

The next Hublot Classic Fusion timepiece on our list is the model 525.NX.0170.LR. It’s Hublot’s take on Aerofusion Titanium, and it masterfully showcases the efforts of Hublot to design and come up with something close to perfection. It features a casing that spans 45 mm and a well-polished Titanium outer casing that has a satin finish.

More on the casing, it comes equipped with black rubber and exquisite alligator straps. It also sports a fixed Titanium bezel that features six visible H-style screws held together by a stainless steel clasp. This timepiece’s inner casing also features a sapphire dial and rhodium-plated hands and patterns that are masterfully polished.

The dial features a date display that is expertly positioned at six o’clock. It also features two sub-dials for a complete chronograph function. It is powered by its HUB 1155 self-winding chronograph movement and can go up to water depths of up to 50 meters. As we said, it’s the perfect blend of elegance and innovation.

Classic Fusion Hublot Model 511.NX.2611.LR

The next Hublot Classic Fusion timepiece on our list is most probably the most elegant watch yet. This Hublot Classic Fusion timepiece is the model 511.NX.2611.LR., and it is a timeless piece of wristwear that also radiates fine design.

One of the most attractive and sophisticated features of this watch is its analog opaline dial. It features highly elegant rhodium-plated hands and index hour markers. It also comes with a date display that comfortably sits at the three o’clock position. The dial of this timepiece is enclosed in a titanium casing that is polished and comes in a satin finish.

The fixed bezel perfectly matches a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and they work perfectly together to exude exemplary luxury. Moreover, it features a black alligator leather strap to add to its sophisticated aesthetic. It’s not just luxurious and incredibly elegant, but it’s also durable and reliable!

Classic Fusion Hublot Model 511.NX.8970.LR

Saying that the design of this next Hublot Classic Fusion timepiece is appealing is an understatement. It’s one of the best watches and models in the Classic Fusion line, and it comes in a dazzling green aesthetic.

It features a 45mm satin-finished casing. The casing also sports green leather is more than enough to add an over-the-top level of sophistication to the aesthetic. Without a doubt, the dial of this watch catches all people’s attention as it comes in a green sunray finish.

You could say that it’s not an ideal watch for everyday use. However, we’re confident that the ideal man can pull an eye-catching look together with this eye-catching timepiece!

Takeaway

The Hublot Classic Fusion line has a good number of gems in its collection. It can certainly be a painstaking task to pick one to add to your watch collection. Nonetheless, it’s essential to choose the best ones out of the line. With that said, here are four Hublot Classic Fusion watches that you should buy today.