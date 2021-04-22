5 Grand Seiko Watches Just For The Ladies

Ladies deserve the best collection of watches for their personal use. There are hundreds of brands in the watch industry that offers stunning watches for the ladies, and most of them are very expensive. One of the best brands for females nowadays that offer high-quality watches is the Grand Seiko.

The Grand Seiko watch was founded in 1960, and it is known to the world as a Japanese luxury watch. Yes, they are manufactured by the Japanese, so expect the best quality, durability. And beauty. Here are five luxury watches by Grand Seiko made perfectly just for the ladies.

Grand Seiko – STGF334

The STGF334 is one of the newest Grand Seiko watches for the ladies released in this recent years. It has a stunning design that would go perfectly on any occasion, whether it is a formal or casual one. Many ladies would love to have this watch because of its small case that would fit perfectly on any lady’s wrist.

This lady watch has a white mother of pearl dial with round studded tiny diamonds as its hour marker indexes, and it has yellow gold hand markers for its hours, seconds, and minutes. Inside the watch, there is a date window feature where you can track the recent date. The mother pearl dial is surrounded by a gold bezel making the watch more elegant.

It has a silver-tone stainless steel case with a standard diameter round size for the ladies, and the glass of it protecting the dial is made from scratch-proof sapphire crystal. The bracelet and buckle of this timepiece are made from stainless steel material.

Grand Seiko – STGF337

This timepiece is one of the casual-looking watches under the new models of Grand Seiko just for the ladies. It has a stunning design making it a perfect accessory pair to any casual attire. The watch has a white mother of pearl dial surrounded by a silver-tone bezel. It has a stick-style hour marker and hand markers in silver-tone.

The case is made from a stainless steel material with a 26-29 mm standard female diameter size. The case and dial are protected with a sapphire crystal making it durable and scratch-proof. It has black alligator leather straps with a silver-tone lock. The sophisticated black and silver colors of this watch make it ideal for casual-looking outfits.

Grand Seiko – STGF324

The STGF324 model is one of the new watches to be loved by the ladies who love wearing luxury-looking timepieces as part of their accessories. It has a beautiful and stunning gold finish with lots of diamonds sparkling all over it. The watch is ideal for any formal attire and is great pair for any corporate uniforms.

It has a rose-gold dial with a set of hour markers in 12 round cut diamonds surrounded with gold. The hands are made of gold with a Grand Seiko logo located on its 12 o’clock. The dial is surrounded with a golden bezel surrounded with small square size diamonds. The case and entire bracelet of this timepiece are made from stainless steel material in a gold-tone.

Grand Seiko – STGF322

This timepiece is another luxury watch to love from the Grand Seiko collection just for the ladies. The watch has a stunning combination of gold and blue, making it perfect for any casual occasion. It has a blue dial with 12 round cut diamond hour markers and plain yellow gold hand markers with a golden Grand Seiko logo on its 12 o’clock.

The blue dial is surrounded by a golden bezel decorated with small cut diamonds. The bracelet and bezel of this luxury-looking timepiece are made from stainless steel material in golden yellow color, and the dial is protected with scratch-proof glass.

Grand Seiko – STGF331

This timepiece is Grand Seiko’s new model with a sophisticated and classy design that would go perfectly on any lady’s wrist. It has a combination of silver and black, making it perfect for both casual and formal outfits. The watch has a plain black dial with a Grand Seiko logo located on its 12 o’clock.

Inside the dial, it has two round 12 cut diamond hour markers with plain silver-tone hand markers. The dial has a classy style that would make a difference paired with other accessories. It has a silver-tone bezel, and its case and bracelet are made of stainless steel material in silver-tone.

Takeaway

This Japanese luxury timepiece manufacturer has proven its worth, and it is one of the best watches you can get with high-quality materials and elegant designs. The ones mentioned above are some of their stunning new collection of lady’s watch for your to choose.