US Update Travel Advisory For St. Vincent And The Grenadines

(Press Release) – As travellers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State has updated its Travel Advisories to align with the travel health notices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC).

Effective this week approximately 80% of countries worldwide will have a Travel Advisory Level of 4: Do Not Travel, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CDC currently has over 140 travel health notices, including for the United States and areas of the Caribbean, under “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High,” which recommend no travel.

The recent Travel Advisory update resulted in a significant increase in the number of countries at Travel Advisory Level 4. We continue to strongly recommend U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad and postpone their trips if possible.

We recognize the incredible efforts of the national public health systems. This update does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country. It reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to give more weight to the CDC’s existing assessments.

Travel Advisory levels take into account several factors that present risks to U.S. citizens, including public health indicators, access to medical care, entry and exit requirements, and the ability of the U.S. government to assist in an emergency.

We also consider the mitigation strategies countries have put in place, including COVID-19 related restrictions on entry by U.S. and other foreign nationals.

The travel advisory level of 4: Do Not Travel, also includes Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia.