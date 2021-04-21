You Are Here Home National Stay away from the red zone even in periods of lull: Scientist

Stay away from the red zone even in periods of lull: Scientist

Admin - April 21, 2021 at 12:36

Professor Richard Robertson says that the next explosion at La Soufriere can be expected in the next seven days, but he has warned the public that it would be unwise to re enter the red zone even in the quiet periods, when there are no explosions taking place, emphasizing that the volcano has not ceased eruptions as yet.

Robertson said that everywhere in the red zone remains extremely dangerous even during these lulls because the length of these periods of lulls can change at any time.

He said that although the pattern of the volcano seems to currently be long periods of quiet, which can change at any time, in a matter of minutes even, without any indication, putting anyone caught in the red zone at that time in harm’s way.

Professor Robertson said that once a volcano has shown that it can be as dangerously and violently explosive as La Soufriere has, it is in an individuals’ best interest to avoid it at all costs.

Related Posts

Death-Defying Vincy Could Face Charges Or Be Let Off With A Stiff Warning

La Soufriere volcano climber arrested

La Soufriere: UN launches $29 million appeal to support stricken island of St Vincent

Another Explosive Eruption At La Soufriere Is Expected Within Seven Days

Digicel Chairman Says UK’s Donation To St Vincent Is Pitiful

250 tonnes of supplies for St. Vincent, Barbados set sail from Guyana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.