Rate of occurrence of Small long-period earthquakes increasing gradually

Admin - April 21, 2021 at 19:26

The UWI Seismic  Unit says activity at the La Soufriere volcano continued the pattern established after the explosive activity on 18 April.

Small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded, with their rate of occurrence increasing gradually over the last 24 hours.

The network also recorded a few rockfalls and volcano-tectonic earthquakes. No seismic tremor has been recorded in the last 24 hours, the UWI said.

Since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9th explosive phase, the continuous GPS network has recorded a decrease in the overall rates of horizontal and vertical movement.

The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes, the UWI SRC said.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning.

