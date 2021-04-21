You Are Here Home News EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 CASES

EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 CASES

Admin - April 21, 2021 at 17:39

Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from seventy-three (73) samples processed on April 19th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 11%.

Seventeen (17) new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period. The number of total recoveries is seventeen hundred and three (1703).

One hundred and fourteen (114) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, eight hundred and twenty-seven (1827) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

