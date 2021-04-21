Additional 6000 Tablets For Students Have Arrived in SVG

Hon. Curtis King, this country’s Minister of Education, said the Ministry of Education is currently focusing on a program for students in shelters.

King said in the first instance of this program, the focus will primarily be on the students being housed at public shelters, with focus placed on students being sheltered in private homes in the second.

King also disclosed that an additional 6000 tablets for students had arrived in the country earlier this week.

He said that the tablets will be distributed to students from grade 4 to Kindergarten.

The Minister of Education said the arrival and eventual distribution of these tablets will allow for greater success in the implementation of the online teaching program.