SVG In Discussion With CXC Concerning 2021 Examinations

The Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King in an address to principals, teachers, parents, guardians and other stakeholders disclosed that the Ministry of Education is in discussion with the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) about how best to deal with the 2021 examinations.

Minister King said that whatever decision is arrived at will be informed by SVG’s present situation, which includes the current explosive eruption of La Soufriere, the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the dengue fever outbreak.

King stated that the CXC has expressed their solidarity with St. Vincent and the Grenadines and that they understand the country’s situation. He said that the CXC is aware that some special treatment will be required for SVG with regards to the 2021 examinations.

According to the Minister of Education, discussions will be pursued until an amicable decision that benefits all those involved is made.

The CXC’s examinations include CPEA, at the primary level, CCSLC, for form 3s, CSEC at secondary level and CAPE at the college and post-secondary level.