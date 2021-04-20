You Are Here Home Crime Police Investigating The Death Of Cleforin Wyllie Of Carrierre

Police Investigating The Death Of Cleforin Wyllie Of Carrierre

Admin - April 20, 2021 at 19:19

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Cleforin Wyllie, a 45-year-old Farmer of Carriere.

According to investigations, some unknown person(s), with malice aforethought caused the death of Wyllie by shooting him about his body with a gun. The incident occurred at Carrierre on 16.04.2021.

The death of Wyllie marked the 11th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year 2021.

The police are asking person(s) with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station/ Officer that they are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.  

Related Posts

Akers Man Robbed Of 9mm Pistol And Ammunition

Police arrest Leroy Cuffy following the death of a Barrouallie man

Man Shot In Carriere On Thursday Night

Police investigating the shooting death of Manajaka Solomon

Shooting incident involving 50yro man under investigation

Police Investigating The Shooting Death Of Dale Hooper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.