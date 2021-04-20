Bamboo Range seismic station records signal from a lahar at 4 am

The UWI SRC in a 6 am update says seismic activity has continued the pattern established after the explosive activity on 18 April.

Small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded. Two rockfalls were also recorded, however, no volcano-tectonic earthquakes or tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

The seismic station at Bamboo Range recorded the signal from a lahar (mudflow) at 4 am, which lasted for about 30 minutes and may have flown along a valley on the southeastern side of the volcano.

The UWI SRC says the volcano continues to erupt and its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning and persons are advised to stay out of the red zone.

The volcano remains at alert level RED