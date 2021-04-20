ASSOCIATION OF EVANGELICAL CHURCHES DISTRIBUTES FOOD AND WATER

In 1979 the La Soufriere volcano erupted. A number of churches decided to do something that was not done before. They responded to the crisis and formed an organization that brought the churches together.

This was the formation of the Association of Evangelical Churches of St Vincent and the Grenadines (AECSVG).

In the shadow of another major volcanic eruption, the AECSVG is again bringing hope, unity, and relief to many. On Sunday, in collaboration with three churches, the New Testament Church of God, ECWI Barrouallie and the Kingdom Life Ministries distributed 500 cases of water and 500 boxes of food to the community of Barrouallie.

Further efforts to bring hope and much-needed relief to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines are planned by the AEC.

Through the contribution of Mission of Hope, a non-profit Christian organization based out of Austin, Texas, that works in the Caribbean, the food and water were purchased locally.