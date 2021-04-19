You Are Here Home National UN Has Released $1 Million Dollars To Assist With SVG’s Emergency Response

UN Has Released $1 Million Dollars To Assist With SVG’s Emergency Response

Admin - April 19, 2021 at 17:17

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General expresses his deep solidarity with the people and Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano.

This crisis comes at the most difficult time, as the world is grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the hurricane season.

The Secretary-General commends the local response efforts underway and reiterates the full support of the United Nations.

The United Nations has released $1 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to assist the emergency response and stands ready to provide additional help.

