SVG: No New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Two Days

Admin - April 19, 2021 at 21:20

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from forty-three (43) samples processed on April 18th, 2021.

No new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period. Total recoveries remain at sixteen hundred and eighty-six (1686). One hundred and twenty-three (123) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and nineteen (1819) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

