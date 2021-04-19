‘Simply dotish’ – Hikers climb erupting La Soufriere

Man Venture To Summit Of Erupting Volcano On Caribbean Island

The actions of a tour guide who went to the summit of the erupting La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and over the weekend, is being described as “simply dotish” by volcanologist Professor Richard Robertson, who said death was certain if there was an explosion.

Video has begun circulating showing the man, and at least one other person climbing to an area known as “Table Rock”.

The man is seen, without a face mask, taking video selfies at the smoldering crater and describing the scene, while a strong wind blows, and steam rises from the cauldron.

He also captures video of a person climbing.

The video was filmed on Sunday, and hours later, the volcano was rocked by an explosive eruption.