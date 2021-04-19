No VT Earthquakes Recorded In The Last 12hrs,One Rockfall Was Recorded

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #70 APRIL 19, 2021 11:00 AM

The episode of continuous seismic tremor generated by explosive activity at La Soufrière Volcano lasted until about 9 pm on April 18.

Following this, small, long-period and hybrid earthquakes started to be recorded again, at a rate of occurrence similar to that before the explosive activity. This rate dropped significantly at about 1 am on April 19.

No volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded in the last 12 hours. One rockfall was recorded, at 1:39 am. Rockfalls can be generated by a growing lava dome, but this cannot be confirmed without visual observations.

The continuous GPS network has shown a change in the horizontal and vertical movement since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9 explosive phase. These changes may suggest magma influx from deep within the sub-volcanic system, however, more investigation is needed to confirm this interpretation.

The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning

Alert level remains RED.