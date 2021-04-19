You Are Here Home La Soufrière Updates LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN: Over 13,000 Vincentians Displaced So Far

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN: Over 13,000 Vincentians Displaced So Far

Admin - April 19, 2021 at 21:04

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #71 APRIL 19, 2021 8:00 PM

Seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano continued the pattern established after the explosive activity yesterday evening Sunday, April 18.

Small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded. No volcano-tectonic earthquakes, rockfalls or tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

The continuous GPS network has shown a change in horizontal and vertical movement since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9 explosive phase.

The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning.

The alert level remains RED.

Eighty-eight (88) shelters housing 6,208 persons have been activated and 6,567 occupying private home have been so far accounted for.

Thirteen thousand, three hundred (13,303) have been displaced so far.

 

