Japan To Provide Emergency Assistance To St Vincent and the Grenadines

Admin - April 19, 2021 at 11:53

The Government of Japan would like to extend its heartfelt sympathies to the Government and the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the extensive humanitarian impacts caused by the eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano.

Japan is now considering to provide emergency assistance (ex. blankets and water storage tanks) to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as soon as possible, and now trying to find out logistics ways (flight and shipping) to deliver it to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during this challenging time.

