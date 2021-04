The Royal Grenada Police Force joined in on the humanitarian efforts on St. Vincent by deploying ten (10) officers to that island.

Two (2) Sergeants, two (2) Corporals and six (6) Constables left Grenada on Sunday, April 18th, 2021, on board the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force Coast Guard.

These officers will remain in St. Vincent for three (3) weeks; thereafter, another batch will be deployed at their expiration.