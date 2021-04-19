Coreas Donates Water To RSVGPF

Managing Director and CEO of Coreas Distribution, Jimmie Forde, presented a container of bottled water to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on behalf of the Coreas family.

In presenting the donation, Mr. Forde stressed that in times of crisis, the men and women of the Police service are always out front and as such, it was an easy decision for Coreas to select the police as a worthy recipient.

Coreas will continue to play its part in assisting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this very difficult time. Coreas pledges its support.