You Are Here Home News Coreas Donates Water To RSVGPF

Coreas Donates Water To RSVGPF

Admin - April 19, 2021 at 11:55

Managing Director and CEO of Coreas Distribution, Jimmie Forde, presented a container of bottled water to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on behalf of the Coreas family.

In presenting the donation, Mr. Forde stressed that in times of crisis, the men and women of the Police service are always out front and as such, it was an easy decision for Coreas to select the police as a worthy recipient.

Coreas will continue to play its part in assisting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this very difficult time. Coreas pledges its support.

Related Posts

UNDP actions a 3-phased approach to volcano relief efforts for St. Vincent

Public Asked To Exercise Patience When Conducting Business At Customs

No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SVG On 17th April

Health Ministry Report: Baby And Mother Stable After Incident At Hospital

Adventist Development And Relief Agency Gets Critical Aid To St Vincent

Venezuelan Team Makes Visit To Destroyed Agricultural Areas In The North

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.