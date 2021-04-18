St Vincent SDA Mission Launches National Feeding Program

St Vincent SDA Mission Partners With ADRA (Adventist Development Relief Agency) To Help Evacuees On The Caribbean Island.

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The Seventh Adventist Mission in St Vincent and the Grenadines has launched a feeding program as part of the church social responsibility, as the ongoing eruption of La Soufriere continues.

With 10,000 displaced persons, the SDA Church says it stands in solidarity with the people of St Vincent in this time of disaster.

Speaking at the launch President of the SVG SDA Mission Pastor Dermoth Baptiste said, the program will cost the local church body 150,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

“ Our immediate intervention is to provide just over 15,000 hot meals to persons in shelters assigned by NEMO, this will be for a period of one month in the first instance, the meals will be prepared from four centres by the churches Community Services Department”, Baptiste said.

Baptiste said they are in need of plastic disposable containers for the meals and thank those who wish to donate in advance.

Pathfinders will assist with the cleaning of premises and surroundings along with the painting of homes.

“ We would also be engaging in the distribution of reading materials including God’s love letter, the bible”, Baptiste stated.

The President said that the SDA Mission is also working with a Psycho-social team to help those traumatized by the ongoing eruption.

Baptiste says there are eight congregations within the Red Zone.

On 9th April 2021, The La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of St Vincent erupted explosively following four months of effusive activity.

NEMO director Michelle Forbes expressed thanks to the SDA church as they meet the needs of those displaced.

Forbes said that ADRA, the Adventist Development Relief Agency, has always reached out to St Vincent in times of disasters.

The islands disasters agency head said the Organisation looks forward to continued support.

This Story Will be Updated.