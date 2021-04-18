Seismic activity in the last few days is typical of growth/destruction of lava domes

UWI SRC says the swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued at La Soufrière with no significant change in their rate of occurrence.

Occasional small volcano-tectonic earthquakes were still being recorded. An explosion generated a period of high-level tremor starting at 4:49 pm on 18 April.

The resulting eruption plume rose to above 8km and drifted to the south and southwest of the island. Measurements of sulphur dioxide flux (mass) at La Soufriere volcano were again undertaken along the west coast yesterday and today. An average SO2 flux of 232 and 391 tons per day on 17th and 18th April respectively, was recorded.

The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes, UWI SRC says.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size, can occur with little or no warning impacting St Vincent and neighbouring islands.