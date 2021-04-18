You Are Here Home News Public Asked To Exercise Patience When Conducting Business At Customs

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is asking members of the public to exercise patience when conducting business at the Customs & Excise Department in the wake of the La Soufrière volcano eruptions.

 The public is reminded that these are not ‘normal’ times and that dispatch of relief supplies will be given top priority.

N.B. Imported goods will be placed in a holding area until the backlog at the Customs are cleared up.  Again, these are unusual times – delays are to be expected.  Your cooperation is needed at this time.  Thank you.

