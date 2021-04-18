My Take On The Birth Of A Child On The Ground-By Concerned Citizen

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of News784. Send all articles to newsroom@news784.com

Well, apparently a woman gave birth while waiting on the outside bench. The umbilical is visible. The blood and amniotic fluid on the floor.

This looks somewhat macabre but it’s not really unusual.

Sometimes women give birth en route to the Mat ward in vehicles, on the stretcher, in wheelchairs, sometimes there’s no time to react, when a baby is coming, it’s coming!

So apparently there was a swift “expulsion” while the mother was in waiting- so I guess they took the baby to be stabilized first….it’s procedure really.

Who knows why the mother was “left there for 15 minutes” according to the distraught father.

Maybe the child was in immediate distress so they had to act quickly and then would’ve turned their attention to the mother….some scenarios are not TV medical show perfect but the end result is a healthy child and mother despite the crude appearance of the birthing process.

I’m sure that a quick assessment was made, no scenario like I said before is picture-perfect.

It all depended on how many hands were immediately available to be hands-on.

If this was today then you know that a Sunday might not see the unit fully staffed, coupled with the current double crises.

I won’t mark this down as negligence nor carelessness just yet. Emergencies don’t allow for long assessments of the situation at hand.

Hopefully, both are now doing well.

Concerned Citizen