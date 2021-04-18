Long-Period And Hybrid Earthquakes Continues At La Soufrière: UWI SRC

UWI SRC in its 6 am update on 18th April 2021 says the swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continues at

La Soufrière.

These earthquakes still occur at a near-constant rate while Small volcano-tectonic earthquakes are still being recorded occasionally.

The SRC says no episodes of tremor have been recorded since April 16, and that the volcano continues to erupt although there appears to be a pause in explosive activity at this time.

The volcano’s current pattern of seismic activity may indicate growth of a lava dome, but this has not yet been confirmed, the SRC noted.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, could restart in the future impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands.

The volcano is at alert level Red.