La Soufriere Volcano Erupts Explosively Again

Explosive Eruption At La Soufriere Ashfall Expected In The South

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Explosive eruption at La Soufriere reported at 4:49 pm. Ashfall expected at the south and west of the island.

Instructions

Protect yourself against ash falls, limit your driving, reduce ash in your home by keeping doors and windows closed and protect your eyes. Stay away from the Red Volcano Hazard Zone.

More On Eruption

On April 16th Geologist Richard Robertson told News784 that the eruption at La Soufriere has not ended, in fact, he told this media house in his words, “Far From It”.

“As we have said for some time now the explosions appear to have been getting smaller with the gap between each becoming longer. It was also said that there may come a time in the near future when the explosive activity would end”.

NEMO says eighty-eight shelters with 4042 occupants are now activated, while some five thousand three hundred and ninety-eight persons (5398) are being housed in private shelter.

A total of 1,459 families have been displaced so far. The alert level remains RED.