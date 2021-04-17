You Are Here Home National Vessel With Relief Supplies Sinks En Route To St Vincent From St Lucia

Admin - April 17, 2021 at 21:07

A vessel carrying relief supplies from Saint Lucia to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines sank Saturday afternoon, Marine Police say.

But another boat saved the three people on board the ‘Sunshine Angels’, according to the police.

Law enforcement officials told St Lucia Times that the individuals on board at the time the boat sank were the Saint Lucian captain, Mark Clement St Rose, who lives in Saint Vincent, and Vincentian nationals Cafu Guy and Winsbert Salton Harry.

The police here disclosed that the boat had cleared Customs in Saint Lucia and was on its way to Saint Vincent when the mishap occurred about 4.40 pm.

They said the vessel sank some 6 nautical miles South West of Saint Vincent.

