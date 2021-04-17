UWI SRC: Changes in shape may suggest magma is being added from deep within

The UWI SRC in its 6 pm report says the swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued at La Soufrière on Saturday.

The rate of occurrence of these earthquakes has remained near-constant since the last update. No episodes of tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

The continuous GPS (Global Positioning System) network has shown a change in the horizontal and vertical movement since the initial deflation observed after the April 9 explosive episode.

The continuous GPS (Global Positioning System) network is used to track changes in ground shape on and around the volcano.

UWI SRC says these changes may suggest magma is being added from deep within the sub-volcanic system, however, more investigation is needed to confirm this interpretation.

The volcano continues to erupt although explosive activity appears to have ended at this time.

Its current pattern of seismic activity may indicate the growth of a lava dome, but this has not yet been confirmed, the UWI SRC says.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, could restart in the future impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands.

The volcano is at alert level Red.