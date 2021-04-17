Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (Veterinary Services) Barbados

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) re The Impact of Ash Fall From La Soufriere Volcano (St. Vincent) on Livestock

Q: Are all animals affected by the toxins in volcanic ash?

The toxic effects of volcanic ash can occur in all livestock, including cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry.

Q: What are some of the risks to livestock?

Livestock face risks from both falling and deposited volcanic ash. They are susceptible to a wide variety of issues, such as water contamination and feed supply shortages. These can lead to livestock becoming dehydrated and malnourished.

Q: What are some of the most visible symptoms?

These may include:

Breathing discomfort

Eye and skin irritation

Erosion of the teeth and hooves

Ingestion leading to blockages of the digestive tract

Fluorine poisoning

All of these can become issues with minimal ash coverage levels.

Q: Explain how an animal may become sick?

A: Immediate effects of the volcanic ash include breathing, digestion and tooth

problems. Animals may ingest fluorine directly as ash is consumed along with pasture feed and soil. High levels of fluorine can be immediately toxic, while lower concentrations may cause sickness. A thin layer of fine ash only 1 mm thick can contain potentially toxic amounts of fluorine. The fluorine content of the ash from this eruption is not currently known, but it is being determined.

Q: Which type of animal, when grazing, is most affected by ash?

There is a greater impact on soil grazing livestock, such as sheep and horses, compared to that of higher grazing animals, like cows or browsers, such as goats.

With the ash affecting the grass on which animals graze, what should farmers do?

When ash fall destroys pastures, livestock need to be supplied with all of their feed in order to survive in the short-term. The supply of dry feed must be maintained

until uncontaminated pastures become available or the livestock are either evacuated or slaughtered.

Q: How would farmers access such feed/hay during this period?

The amount of hay available on island and the sources of this hay are being compiled. Farmers experiencing shortages of hay should contact the Barbados Agricultural Society at 436-6683, or bdosagriculturalsociety@caribsurf.com . Feed should be accessed via the normal commercial channels.

Q: What exactly is meant by “fluorosis”?

Chronic fluorosis may occur when livestock are exposed to elevated levels of fluorine over the medium to long term (months to years) causing a range of symptoms, which impact on livestock welfare and performance. Poisoning may cause injuries to the nose and mouth, and hair around the mouth to fall out. Other symptoms include nutritional and stress related diseases, convulsive seizures, lung, liver and kidney changes. A tooth condition known as ‘spiking’ may also occur, causing outgrowths to develop on molars, making chewing difficult.

Q: When water becomes contaminated, what should be done?

Livestock depend on a regular supply of clean water. The vast majority of livestock farms get their water from the municipal supply and therefore water quality should not be a concern. Those farms with natural water sources and man-made ponds, open-troughs or rain-fed water supplies that may be temporarily contaminated by ash should not use them if an ashfall has occurred. Covering with tarps may provide protection to these water sources. Note that water-pumping equipment can be damaged by the abrasive rock particles.

Q: Why is quality water important to livestock?

Restoring quality water supplies for livestock is typically a high priority if livestock are to remain on land affected by ashfall.

What does the Veterinary Services of the Ministry recommend when ash fall events occur?

It is recommended that farmers do not allow livestock to graze on pastures with even a thin layer of volcanic ash. Also: Wherever possible, livestock should be moved under shelter to protect them from falling ash. Wash or rinse eyes, ears, noses and mouths, if covered by ash



Protect all feed, hay and water supplies.

Make sure that all water containers or troughs are clean and free from ash.

For assistance or evaluation of livestock, who should be contacted and how?