MP Distributes Over $4000 Worth Of Groceries To Forgotten Evacuees

South Leeward MP Nigel Stephenson said he had distributed over $4000 worth of groceries, snacks and water to the forgotten evacuees staying with relatives and friends.

On April 9 La Soufriere volcano erupted explosively; NEMO said on April 16 that some 3178 persons are being housed in a private shelter.

Stephenson, an opposition MP said he had distributed items to 70 persons in private shelters up to Saturday evening.

“ I have distributed the usual staples rice, flour, cornmeal, lentil peas, and sugar, along with bleach, dishwashing liquid, sponge, and toothbrush”.

Stephenson is calling on all Vincentians to be humanitarians and assist these individuals while thanking the SVG Environmental Fund for answering the call for assistance.

On Saturday, UWI SRC said in a release that The continuous GPS (Global Positioning System) network had shown a change in the horizontal and vertical movement since the initial deflation observed after the April 9 explosive episode.

UWI SRC says these changes may suggest magma is being added from deep within the sub-volcanic system; however, more investigation is needed to confirm this interpretation.

The volcano continues to erupt, although explosive activity appears to have ended at this time.

The volcano is at alert level Red.