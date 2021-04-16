You Are Here Home Weather Saharan Dust And Dry Volcanic Ash Affecting SVG

Admin - April 16, 2021 at 18:15

Slight concentrations of Saharan dust are across our islands, possibly thinning out by Sunday. Dry volcanic ash/dust could create dusty conditions when agitated.

Occasional low level-clouds create slight chances for few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the next few days…Residents and motorists should remain alert due to rain-soaked ash and poor visibility in volcanic ash.

Moderate to fresh (20 – 35 km/h) south-easterly wind flow could turn east north-easterly and increase near 40 km/h by Saturday night.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are across our islands; with easterly swells ranging 0.5 m to 1.0 m on western coasts and near 1.5 m on eastern coasts.

Swells could start rising during Saturday, ranging 1.2 m to 1.8 m across SVG…Small-craft operators and other users of the sea should not venture along the coast in the red zone due to extremely poor visibility in volcanic ash.

