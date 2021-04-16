Sagicor Hands Over First Share Of Relief Supplies To NEMO St Vincent

On Thursday, April 15th Stanley Browne, Sagicor’s General Agent and Principal Representative in St Vincent and the Grenadines, presented relief supplies to the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

This initial donation represents the first share of relief assistance that the insurance and financial services company will be providing to the country as it navigates the impact of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

Browne who operates the Sagicor offices in Kingstown and Arnos Vale said, “Our colleagues in some of the other Caribbean islands were able to mobilize quickly and we got some of the supplies onto the Galleons Passage from Trinidad which arrived in St Vincent on Tuesday.

We do have more supplies coming from Dominica and St Lucia, so this is truly a Caribbean relief effort. Our team stands ready to assist the government and its agencies in offering and mobilizing support to ensure that we emerge on the other side of this stronger together.”

The donation, which will provide emergency supplies to those in immediate need included mattresses, folding cots, blankets, face masks, water tanks and coolers.