La Soufriere Eruption Is Far From Over : Scientist

Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, could restart in the future, UWI SRC.

(By Ernesto Cooke) – While the explosive activity at La Soufriere appears to have ended at this time, the eruption is far from over.

On Thursday night UWI SRC said the volcano continues to erupt and Its current pattern of seismic activity may indicate the growth of a lava dome, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Geologist Richard Robertson told News784 that the eruption at La Soufriere has not ended, in fact, he told this media house in his words, “Far From It”.

“As we have said for some time now the explosions appear to have been getting smaller with the gap between each becoming longer. It was also said that there may come a time in the near future when the explosive activity would end”.

However, he told News784 that his team and the UWI SRC also said that explosive activity was likely to pick up again.

“ We want to remains persons that we do not know when this would occur, the explosive activity, or when the eruption would come completely to an end”.

UWI SRC says the continuous GPS network shows a signal consistent with depressurization of the magma reservoir following the initiation of explosive activity on 9th April 2021.

Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, could restart in the future, UWI SRC said.

The alert level remains RED.

Eighty-eight shelters with 4,161 occupants are now activated. Some three thousand seven hundred and eighteen persons (3718) are being housed in private shelter.