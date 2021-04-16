After 40 Hours Of Quiet La Soufriere Erupts On Friday Morning

The UWI SRC says an explosion occurred at LaSoufriere today at 6:15 am. The Eruption column estimated at roughly 8000m high with an ash cloud seen moving towards the west of StVincent.

The period between explosions has now lengthened to more than 40 hours. Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued as before with a near-constant swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes.

The UWI SRC stated on Friday that the first successful measurements of sulphur dioxide (SO2) flux at La Soufriere were undertaken along the west coast and yielded an average SO2 flux of 809 tons per day.

The presence of SO2 according to UWI SRC indicates that fresh magma from a deeper source is being degassed indicating that the eruption is continuing.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size, could restart in the future impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands. The volcano is at alert level Red