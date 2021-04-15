UWI SRC Says La Soufriere Explosive Activity Appears To Have Ended

The UWI SRC says activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has changed its pattern, the last of a series of bands of tremor ended at about 5:40 am and unlike all the previous bands, had no strong venting or explosive activity associated with it.

The seismic network has now recorded a near-constant swarm of long- period and hybrid earthquakes, with three brief episodes of low-level tremor each lasting less than 30 minutes.

UWI SRC says the continuous GPS network shows a signal consistent with depressurization of the magma reservoir following the initiation of explosive activity on 9th April 2021.

The volcano continues to erupt although explosive activity appears to have ended at this time. Its current pattern of seismic activity may indicate the growth of a lava dome, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, could restart in the future, UWI SRC said.

The alert level remains RED.

Eighty-eight shelters with 4,161 occupants are now activated. Some three thousand seven hundred and eighteen persons (3718) are being housed in private shelter.