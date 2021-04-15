St Vincent And The Grenadines Government Restarts Love Box Initiative

St Vincent and the Grenadines government have restarted the love box initiative focusing on Shelters and families who have taken in persons displaced from their homes and the vulnerable.

Farmers wishing to sell produce to the Government for distribution through the National Food Package Programme are requested to take these commodities to the La Croix Palletization Centre between the hours of 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Mondays to Thursdays.

The process will begin on Thursday, 15th April 2021.Kindly contact 1784-533-1373 for any questions.