You Are Here Home News SIX New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In SVG

SIX New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In SVG

Admin - April 15, 2021 at 14:30

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded from one hundred and seventy-nine samples processed on April 14th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.35%.

No new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period. The number of total recoveries remains at sixteen hundred and seventy-seven (1677).

One hundred and thirty-one (131) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, eight hundred and eighteen (1818) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Posts

St Vincent And The Grenadines Government Restarts Love Box Initiative

St Vincent Police Calls For Order Following Bottled Water Heist In Capital

St Vincent Cannabis Farmers Appeal For International Support

SVG RECORDS SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 CASES

USAID Provides $100,000 In Immediate Disaster Relief To St Vincent

Statement From CPDC On The La Soufriere Volcano Eruption In St Vincent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.