Saint Lucia Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- Today Thursday, April 15, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of 18 new cases of COVID-19.

This is from a batch of 260 samples taken during the period April 12, 2021, and April 14, 2021.

These samples were processed on April 14, 2021.

All of these individuals were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were

assessed and tested for COVID-19.

In keeping with the national COVID-19 testing protocol, they were each placed in home quarantine by healthcare practitioners while awaiting the return of their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place these newly diagnosed individuals in isolation.

The contact tracing for these new cases is underway.

The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 4389.

As of yesterday April 14, 2021 a total of 23, 428 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20 individuals have received the second dose.