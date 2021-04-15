You Are Here Home News Sagicor stands ready to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Admin - April 15, 2021 at 18:11

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Following the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, insurance and financial services entity, Sagicor, is pledging its support to local government agencies in the relief effort.

In a show of solidarity, the company said it would be providing emergency supplies to those in immediate need. The donation, which is currently being mobilized, includes mattresses, folding cots, blankets, face masks, water tanks and coolers.

Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc, Donald Austin said the team moved swiftly to assist after learning of the devastating news. “We join with the people of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines as we seek to navigate this trying time together.”

Sagicor’s General Agent and Principal Representative Stanley Browne who operates the Sagicor offices in Kingstown and Arnos Vales echoed similar sentiments. “We stand ready to assist the government and its agencies in offering and mobilizing support to ensure that we emerge on the other side of this stronger together.”

 

