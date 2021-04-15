You Are Here Home News Inspection Requirements For The Evacuation Of Animals Overseas

Inspection Requirements For The Evacuation Of Animals Overseas

Admin - April 15, 2021 at 18:07

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformations, Industry and Labour is advising the public that persons who are planning to travel overseas with their pets during this period of emergency, must have the animals inspected by the Animal Health and Production Division prior to their departure in order to be accepted into the country where they will be relocated.

According to Chief Veterinary Office Dr. Kathian Hackshaw, the animals will have to be identified using either a microchip for international and regional travel or a temporary band with a unique number for regional travel. Dr. Hackshaw also noted that the animal must be brought along with all medical records to the inspection appointment in order to issue the required export health certificate which will be provided free of cost.

These requirements have been agreed to by the CARICOM Chief Veterinary Officers and animals will be accepted into the countries once they have their identification, medical records and export health certificate.

Persons are asked to call the Animal Health and Production Division at 493-1749 to make appointments or enquires concerning travel with pets to ensure a smooth transition during this tumultuous time.

Related Posts

Sagicor stands ready to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines

SIX New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In SVG

St Vincent And The Grenadines Government Restarts Love Box Initiative

St Vincent Police Calls For Order Following Bottled Water Heist In Capital

St Vincent Cannabis Farmers Appeal For International Support

SVG RECORDS SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 CASES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.