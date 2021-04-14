SVG RECORDS SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 CASES

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded from ninety-four samples processed on April 13th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 6.4%.

Twelve (12) new recoveries were recorded over the reporting period. The number of total recoveries is now sixteen hundred and seventy-seven (1677).

One hundred and twenty-five (125) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, eight hundred and eleven (1812) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.