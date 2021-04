LaSoufriere’s latest volcanic ash emission is already halfway to Barbados.

The ash plume was seen on satellite drifting east to the east-southeast.

Ashfall is possible on the island within 1-2 hours.

NEMO the National Emergency Management Organisation says the ongoing explosive event at La Soufriere continued on Tuesday night.

The diaster agency says pyroclastic flows were heading down the eastern side of the volcano at 10.48 pm following an explosive eruption.