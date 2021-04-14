Another Explosion At La Soufriere Volcano

The La Soufriere volcano continues to erupt explosively with its latest eruption at about 11.30 am on Wednesday 14th April.

NEMO says the volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents.

Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.

Geologist Richard Robertson said the pyroclastic flows are now going to the eastern communities where mainly farming takes place.

He says La Soufriereis slowly reoccupying the terrain to the east.