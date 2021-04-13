Shooting incident involving 50yro man under investigation

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident involving a 50-year-old Labourer of Redemption Sharpes that occurred on 11.04.2021 at about 6:45 p.m. at Redemption Sharpes.

According to investigations, an unknown assailant, with the intent to commit the offence of murder on the virtual complainant, did an act which was more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence by shooting him on his right hand and right side of his body with a gun.

The police are asking person(s) with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge the Criminal Investigations at 1784-456-1810; or any Police Station/Officer that you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.