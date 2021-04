Livestock Farmers are requested to take along their Farmer’s ID to the following places to receive assistance with animal feed.

Walliliabou Agriculture Station

Forestry Department Headquarters – Campden Park

Ministry of Agriculture Headquarters – Kingstown

Dumbarton Agriculture Station

Rivulet Agriculture Station

News Grounds Agriculture Station

Distribution begins Friday 16th April, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 am to 2:00 pm