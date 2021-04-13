Cruise Ships To Leave As Vincentians Hesitate On Leaving Island

Some Vincentians are hesitating to leave their country, in the aftermath of La Soufrière volcano erupting.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said Monday on NBC Radio that cruise ships may have to be informed.

The cruise ships have been preparing to take evacuees to other Islands nearby.

“Regrettably, either later today or tomorrow we might have to tell the cruise ships that there’s not a sufficient take-up of persons who wanted to leave Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” Gonsalves disclosed.

The Prime Minister explained that he has been going around and there are some individuals who want to leave.

But he said he does not think there’s a ‘large enough’ number who want to go elsewhere, at least at the moment.

Reports indicate that more than 17,000 people had to abandon their homes, while some 3,200 are said to be in government shelters.

The authorities have warned individuals who have not heeded the order to leave the danger zones, to get out immediately.

On Monday, as residents of Saint Vincent continued coping with heavy ash fall, La Soufrière erupted in what experts called a ‘huge explosion’.

Geology Professor Richard Robertson told NBC Radio on Monday that the volcano’s old and new dome have been destroyed and a new crater has formed.

La Soufrière volcano started explosive eruptions on Friday.