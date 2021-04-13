You Are Here Home La Soufrière Updates BREAKING: Pyroclastic flows down the eastern side of the volcano

BREAKING: Pyroclastic flows down the eastern side of the volcano

Admin - April 13, 2021 at 23:23

NEMO the National Emergency Management Organisation says the ongoing explosive event at La Soufriere continues on Tuesday night.

The diaster agency says pyroclastic flows were heading down the eastern side of the volcano at 10.48 pm following an explosive eruption.

The communities of Georgetown, Sandy Bay, Owia and Fancy including several smaller settlements are located on the North Eastern side of the island.

Director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, Professor Richard Robertson believes the series of eruptions from St Vincent’s La Soufriere volcano is the worst in over a century.

Professor Robertson said although episodic explosions were emanating from the volcano, the plumes of ash were not travelling as high as on previous occasions.

However, he said the volcanic activity at present was “bigger” than the 1979 eruption. In fact, he said it was more on a scale with the eruption which occurred in 1902.

“This period could vary from a few weeks to a few months to as long as up to a year given past experience.

