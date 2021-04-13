Ash And Gas Cloud From The La Soufriere Eruption Approaches Spain

Volcanic ash and gas cloud from the La Soufriere eruption on the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines eruption is approaching Spain.

Spanish newspaper SUR said the national weather agency, Aemet is monitoring the phenomenon, caused by an eruption of La Soufriere.

The reported that the planet is more connected than it appears, and an event that happened more than 6,000 kilometres away is likely to make an impression on Spain in the coming days.

Cloud of ash and gases has made its way across the Atlantic and is approaching the Canary Islands first and, in the following days, the south of the Spanish mainland.

Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, said although it is unlikely to affect the general public as it is moving at a high altitude, between 3,000 and 5,000 metres they are monitoring the phenomenon.

José María Sánchez-Laulhé, director of the Aemet Meteorological Centre in Malaga, said everything indicates the impact is likely to be mild for air traffic and very low for the general public.

The arrival of the ash cloud is expected on Wednesday and Thursday and will, likely, coincide with rain. It is possible that it will become noticeable with a change in the colours of the sky at dawn, “like a candle”, says José Luis Escudero, a weather expert in Malaga, the paper reported.